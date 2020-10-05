Lease agreed to allow Thomastown Sessions House grand plan to proceed

A new jewellery and goldsmithing centre of excellence for Thomastown is a step closer with Kilkenny County Council agreeing to lease the town’s former courthouse, known as The Sessions House, to the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCI).

The lease is for a period of 25 years at a rent of €1 per week, for use as an educational facility. At a recent council meeting, the item was proposed by Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere and seconded by Cllr Deirdre Cullen. Cllr Cleere also asked that the DCCI be invited to attend the next council meeting to provide an update, and this was agreed.

Last year, the council was successful in securing funding for the refurbishment of the building, and planning permission for the works was approved over the summer.

Further funding towards conservation and restoration to accommodate the silversmithing and jewellery course was confirmed by Minister of State Malcolm Noonan under the July Stimulus Package.