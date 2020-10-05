Kilkenny students: Leaving Cert helpline has reopened

The NPCPP Helpline has been activated once more in order to support, assist and advise Leaving Certificate 2020 students and parents.

The Institute of Guidance Counsellors are employed to provide qualified guidance counsellors to give advice and support to both students and their parents. All queries will be dealt with by professional guidance counsellors from the IGC.

It's open daily from 11am to 4pm, from today until Friday.