Kilkenny's lifeguard heroes involved in five rescues over busy summer

Kilkenny’s lifeguards had a busy few weeks providing a valuable service to the many people who frequented the county’s swimming areas this summer.

Statistics from Kilkenny County Council show that they were involved in five rescues during the summer season, and provided first aid on 100 occasions. Some 150 accidents were prevented and advice was given on 650 occasions.

In her monthly report, council chief executive Colette Byrne said the data demonstrates the critical role the service provides in terms of protecting public safety.

A total of 18 lifeguards were in action at the bathing spots at the Weir in the city, Thomastown, Graignamanagh and Inistioge. They worked on a rota-basis for the months of June, July and August.