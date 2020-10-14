Suspect detained at Kilkenny Garda Station following recovery of suspected stolen power tools

Gardai in Kilkenny have made an arrest and recovered tens of thousands of euros of power tools, which are believed to be stolen.

Yesterday (Tuesday) evening detectives from Kilkenny Garda Station searched a property in Cork under warrant and arrested a male in his twenties. The male is currently being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.

It is understood that an organised crime gang are responsible for the theft of power tools from vans across the country in recent weeks.

In Kilkenny a number of vehicles were targeted earlier this month and tools stolen.