Kilkenny gardaí appeal information following attempted burglary at St Mary's Cathedral
Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an attempted burglary at St Mary’s Cathedral on Wednesday night.
An attempt was made to enter a store room on the premises between 5.30pm on Wednesday and midday on Thursday.
No entry was gained and nothing was taken and gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them on (056) 7775000.
