Big boost for projects in Muckalee and Coolagh as CLÁR funding announced

Two projects in Kilkenny are to benefit under the latest round of funding under the CLÁR programme.

Muckalee Community Creche, St Brendan's NS, Muckalee Parish Committee will get €50,000 for the completion of a car park and associated works. A sum of €27,000 goes to Coolagh Church and Community Hall for safety measures and access improvements.

Local Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed the announcement.

“The 2020 CLÁR programme places a particular focus on supporting CLÁR communities to deal with the impact of Covid-19 and meeting the needs of communities in these challenging times," he said.

North Kilkenny councillor Pat Fitzpatrick has said the Muckalee funding is a huge boost for the area.

"It's much welcome funding for the completion of the carpark and safety measures at the creche," he said.

""It's the second phase of funding from CLÁR and will allow us to complete it and improve the facility for staff and users of the creche. I particularly want to thank the county manager Colette Byrne who we have worked closely with on this project."

CLÁR funding supports the provision of safety measures around schools and community facilities, as well as the development of community recreation areas. CLÁR provides funding for small scale projects in designated rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline.

The programme is one element of the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Rural Development Investment Programme, which provides a package of co-ordinated and complementary supports for rural areas.

Under the funding initiative, almost €3 million will be provided to projects in 84 communities to provide and improve safety infrastructure such as footpaths, public lighting, pedestrian crossings, speed safety signs and car parking facilities, and to help adapt the environs around schools and community facilities to meet the public health requirements arising from Covid-19.

A further €1.18 million is being provided to 34 projects for community recreation areas where people can socialise safely outdoors in line with Covid-19 public health guidelines.