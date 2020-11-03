Kilkenny artists back AID ART charity auction

A number of Kilkenny-based artists have donated works to ART AID , an online charity auction which is running until November 15, with the winners expected to receive their purchases in time for Christmas.

The donated artworks come in a huge variety of mediums suiting everyone’s tastes. There are oil, watercolour, acrylic, and mixed media paintings, as well as sketches, embroidered textile art and a selection of photographs.

Opening bids range from €50 to €500. A preview of the artwork can be viewed on Galabid.com/artaid.

Proceeds will be donated to Kamalini Training Centre in New Delhi and Pearlcrest Hospitality Training Institute in Uganda to assist their emergency COVID-19 relief efforts and ongoing education programmes for women.

Local artists who have donated works include Jane O’Malley, Amelia Peart, Frances Walsh, Shelia B Foley, Imelda Moore, Kay Bannon, Brock Butler, Tony McCormack, Jade Butler, Linda Maher, Andrew Small, Judy Rhatigan, Mary Gaine and A.E Walsh.

A group of hard-working volunteers, Noreen Keating, Breeda Phelan and Maryanne Booth, based in Kilkenny are involved in the event. ART AID is a fundraiser for the Irish charity, Aiding Resources, which set up to contribute to the relief of poverty in developing countries.