Male due in court after €2,500 worth of stolen building materials seized in Freshford

Stolen building materials with an estimated value of €2500 were recovered from lands in North Kilkenny.

Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at Graigueswood, Freshford on November 6.

Gardaí were assisted in the operation by Kilkenny County Council .

Stolen building materials were seized and a male in this thirties was detained and questioned in relation to the incident.

The suspect was subsequently charged and is due to appear before Thurles District Court on November 24.