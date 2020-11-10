BREAKING: €80m investment for Ferrybank to unlock potential of North Quays and South Kilkenny

A multi-million euro investment has been announced to realise the potential of Waterford's North Quays, transforming the heavily-populated Ferrybank and South Kilkenny area, easing congestion and opening opportunities for the wider region.

It will see €80.6 million in URDF funding for the Waterford North Quays project, with a further €30 million having been previously committed by the Department of Transport. Confirming the news this morning, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O' Brien said it represents one of the single biggest investments ever in the South-east 'which for too long has suffered from underdevelopment and under-investment'.

Local TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed the announcement, and says the provision of a link road from the Abbey Road to the Belmont, the New Ross Road out of Waterford, in particular will ease much of the bottlenecks in the area and opens it up to massive, positive development

“These investments are as transformative for my local community in Ferrybank and the surrounding hinterland as the Abbey Quarter is for Kilkenny City,” the Ferrybank-based TD said.

“Together, they pave the way and are the foundation stones for the long-awaited North Quays development and a further indication of the close cooperation that exists between Kilkenny County Council and Waterford County Council in the ongoing efforts to develop this key part of our counties along our border."

The link road from the Abbey Road to the New Ross Road aims to open up lands for housing and facilitate the planned population growth for the greater Waterford City area on the north side of the River Suir.

“The upgrade works of the Port Road will act as traffic calming and also assist the development of the land in the vicinity, particularly so north of this junction," said Deputy Phelan.

"Access to available development lands is extremely limited at present thus the delivery of this proposal is considered critical if Belview Port is to grow to its full potential into the future."

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness has also hailed the funding news.