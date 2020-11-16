Well known Kilkenny businesswoman urges people to support the Virtual GOAL mile this Christmas

Well known Kilkenny businesswoman Mag Kirwan is calling on all Kilkenny folk to go the distance and register to do a virtual GOAL Mile this Christmas to support the world’s most vulnerable communities.

Mag made her appeal after GOAL announced that the traditional and much-loved GOAL Mile will be going virtual this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

For the past several years hundreds of people all over Kilkenny have turned out to walk, run or jog a GOAL Mile, with funds raised going towards supporting GOAL’s work in 13 countries in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Mag, who owns Goatsbridge Trout Farm and who organised last year's successful GOAL Mile in Thomastown said the Irish humanitarian aid agency needs support more than ever this year given the impact of Covid-19.

The GOAL Kilkenny Ambassador said: “Whilst this Christmas we are all being asked to keep apart due to COVID-19, people in Kilkenny can still stand together for GOAL by registering to complete a virtualGOAL Mile. Whether it’s a run, walk, swim, or cycle, I want people across Kilkenny to join me to travel a mile.”

“I know that people in Kilkenny dig deep to support people in need all over the world. Each registration will count as one mile. Once people have registered they have the option of passing a virtual baton to challenge friends on social media to do likewise! the beauty of the virtual GOAL Mile is people can do it when and where they want over Christmas in their own social bubble or separately.”

GOAL’s Director of Fundraising, Eamon Sharkey, said: “We are living in a totally different world to the one we were in last Christmas. COVID-19 has taken a grip and changed all of our lives, but sadly it is the most vulnerable communities around the world who are impacted most, with COVID-19 impacting on their livelihoods and access to food.

“I want to thank the people of Kilkenny for all their support for the GOAL Mile over the years. Despite Covid-19 we are determined that this great tradition will continue and we can all do our GOAL Mile virtually. Families and small groups of people may be able to do it together once Government guidelines and social distancing is strictly observed. This year will be different - but the end result will be the same.”

Here is how you can help GOAL hit the magic 10,000 miles in the spirit of helping those in need.

To register go to: https://www.goalglobal. org/goal-mile/

€15 for an adult and €10 for a child. There is also an early bird option, €10 for adults and €5 for a child until November 24.