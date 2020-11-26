Ho-ho-Home - Santa Claus is ready to visit Kilkenny children at their houses!

Kilkenny company Airmax Inflatables have teamed up with Santa Claus to offer a special festive experience this Christmas.

Together they will be providing a new service, Santa Home Visits, to Kilkenny City, county and all of the South-East.

Running from December 2 to 24, the aim is to offer a unique magical experience with Santa Claus calling to people's homes.

The element of surprise is very much built into this experience, with Mam or Dad contacted beforehand to check in and see if all the girls and boys have been good this year. Santa will also speak to the Mams and Dads about the letter that he received for the all the presents he will be delivering this year.

So when Santa Claus arrives unexpectedly - when the door bell rings and the door is opened - that’s when people will get to see and witness this magical experience as delighted children make memories that will last forever.

We are all too familiar with our visits to Santa, having to queue and wait in line. This is different - the theme is a huge surprise, with a lot of bookings made to date.

Airmax have assessed all aspects of the Santa experience and have taken all steps necessary to comply with current Government directives and protocols. Social distancing and on site hygiene at people's homes will ensure the safest of environments for all guests. All of Santa's helpers are fully Garda-vetted, Covid compliant and fully insured.

The Santa home visits will allow up to a maximum of seven children per visit, so family or friends can join for the same price, reducing the costs during this time.

This Magical Experience, which is done in detail, leaves families with great memories. At the end of the visit Santa will give your child/children their very own beautiful Santa Certificate Nice List.

As a gift Santa will also be giving a voucher for €30 from Airmax Inflatables. Airmax can also provide Santa grottos, snow globes, igloos, rodeo reindeers, snow machines, mascots and a giant polar bear.

Bookings this year are limited due to Covid-19 and the strict company guidelines during this period.

For further information visit http://www.airmaxinflatables.com/