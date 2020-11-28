Paint Smarter Campaign launched as part of Kilkenny Waste Awareness Week

As part of Kilkenny Waste Awareness Week Kilkenny County Council are urging people to think twice about paint waste.

Every year in Kilkenny people waste hundreds of euros buying excess paint.

Paint is a frequent but preventable type of waste presented for disposal at recycling centres across the southeast.

According to Environmental Awareness Officer with Kilkenny County Council, Bernadette Moloney over purchasing seems to be as the lack of knowledge about storing leftover paint correctly is causing paint waste.

The Paint Smarter campaign is a collaboration between Waterford, Kilkenny and Carlow Local Authorities to devise ten top tips on how to avoid wasting your money on paint. The simple tips cover purchasing, using, storing paint and disposal.

The campaign will not only teach you how to avoid wasting money but will also provide you with lots of tips to make the most of what you buy.

Keep an eye on Kilkenny County Councils social media for great advice from Marianne the Revamp Tramp, a renowned furniture up-cycler from Waterford who has joined forces with the Paint Smarter campaign.

Marianne has plenty of top tips for anyone using paint in furniture upcycling projects to help us all to stop being a waster and learn to paint smarter.

The Paint Smarter campaign is a Local Authority Prevention Programme initiative funded by the National Waste Prevention Programme, an EPA led Government of Ireland Initiative.

Bernadette Moloney, Environmental Awareness Officer with Kilkenny County Council said that working on the campaign was a bit of an eye opener as while she knew about the disposal options for paint, she hadn’t a clue on the tricks of the trade.

"This is why we are most thankful to the expertise of Matty Donnelly who has been a painter for the council for the past 33 years and who provided his professional eye to ensure the top ten painting tips were practical to help everyone to paint smarter," she added.

For more information contact Bernadette Moloney on 056-7794470 or email bernadette.moloney@kilkennycoco.ie