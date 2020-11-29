Kilkenny Remembrance Tree collection goes digital for 2020

Every Christmas Kilkenny Rotary brings together its members and friends who volunteer to collect funds for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team, at busy collection points around the city.

Thanks to the very generous contributions from the people of Kilkenny, it has raised over €241,000 in the past 15 years, as the service has touched so many peoples' lives.



This year it's different, and Rotary can't reach out on a personal basis to everyone, so they are encouraging those willing to donate to do so through their iDonate page www.idonate.ie/remembrancetreekilkenny. Your continued support is very much appreciated.

As you donate, you will be asked to leave a message for Kilkenny Rotary, and you can use this facility to leave a remembrance wish for your loved ones. These will be collected together on Christmas Eve and brought to the Remembrance Tree at the Parade for a short ecumenical service, subject to Covid-19 regulations.

Kilkenny Rotary President Ian Coulter said: “We are very grateful to Thérèse Buckley for sharing her family experience of the amazing work which the Homecare Team delivers every year. Thérèse’s video can be seen on the fundraising page. We know that there are many families in Carlow and Kilkenny who have experienced the same commitment from the nursing staff, and on their behalf, we thank the team at Carlow Kilkenny Homecare.”

If you prefer not to donate online you can write a cheque, made payable to Kilkenny Rotary, and send this to Kilkenny Rotary, The Club House Hotel, Patrick Street, Kilkenny.