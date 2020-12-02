Paediatric ward relocated at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

The paediatric ward at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny has been temporarily relocated within the hospital to the former CCU on the main floor of the hospital.

Parents can access the relocated paediatric ward now via the current main entrance or the emergency department (out of hours). Temporary signage will be in place. It is expected that the paediatric ward will remain relocated for at least the next two weeks.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to patients or their loved ones who are experiencing long wait times," said a statement from the Ireland Eeast Hospital Group.

"We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options, the length of time you may be waiting in ED/AMAU should you not require urgent care and we would ask that people keep our ED services for the patients who need them most.

However, if you are seriously injured or ill the ED/AMAU will assess and treat you as a priority.

The hospital remains extremely busy. Due to the previous outbreak of CPE and Covid 19 in the hospital, Medical ward 1 and 2 still remain closed to new admissions.

The IEHG is reminding the public:

Contact your GP immediately if you have Covid-19 symptoms. Do not attend the ED. Call your doctor immediately if you think you have one or more symptoms of coronavirus (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, loss or change in your taste or smell).

The Covid-19 test and GP consultation is provided free of charge. Your doctor will assess you over the phone and can arrange a Covid-19 test. Early diagnosis means you can get the help you need and take steps to avoid spreading the virus to someone else. Remember, if you have symptoms of Covid-19, you need to self-isolate at home for 10 days, while people in your household will need to restrict their movements.

The increase in cases in recent weeks shows that the virus is actively circulating in the community at moment. GP out of hours services can arrange a Covid-19 test at the weekend to check if you have the virus. If you have symptoms of Covid-19 over the weekend- call your GP out of hours service.