Students take part in Stand Up! Week campaign at Coláiste Mhuire Johnstown

The school community Colaiste Mhuire in Johnstown recently celebrated and showed their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

They designed an art wall full of posters and banners for the whole school explaining the LGBTQ + community to create awareness and to show that it is not ok to discriminate against LGBTQ+. Transition Year students dressed in colourful clothing to celebrate this week.

“We feel that highlighting this will benefit all the school community,” said teacher Patrick Comerford. “In Colaiste Mhuire Johnstown we pride ourselves in our accepting environment.”