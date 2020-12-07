Garda appeal for information following spate of burglaries in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information following a burglary in the Cuffesgrange area on Friday evening where a significant amount of property was stolen.

An appeal is being made to anyone who was travelling on the Callan Road between Tinnypark Cross and Cuffesgrange after 5pm and before 8pm on Friday (December 4) who may have seen persons being dropped off by a car, or picked up, or any vehicle parked in a suspicious manner. This relates to a burglary in the area which occurred during which a significant amount of property was taken.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was travelling the Dunningstown Road, near Hillcrest, earlier that evening when another burglary took place.

Meanwhile gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in Ballyfacey, Mullinavat on December 2. The incident occurred around 6pm on Wednesday evening. The back door of the property was forced open and a bedroom was ransacked, some cash was taken. Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have noticed a dark coloured estate type car in the area to contact them in Thomastown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local garda station.