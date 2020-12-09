French bulldogs stolen from their home in North Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of four dogs from their home outside Castlecomer.

At at around 8pm last night (December 8) in the Smithstown area of Castlecomer, four French Bulldogs were taken from their home.

These dogs are registered, micro chipped and much-loved and their heartbroken owners are appealing to anyone with information to contact the gardaí.

Any information please to the gardai in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.