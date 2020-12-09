Number of Covid cases at Kilkenny hospital second-highest in country

The number of Covid-19 cases at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny has remained stubbornly high, with 26 total confirmed cases — the second-highest in the country as of Tuesday night.

However - in a positive - for the second day in a row there were zero new confirmed Covid cases over the past 24 hours. Last week saw a steep rise in cases at the local hospital.

It took the decision last week to close all Out Patient Department (OPD) clinical services which include outpatient radiology, physiotherapy and cardiac diagnostic services until yesterday (Tuesday). The measures have now been extended until the end of this week, with the situation being reviewed daily as more staff return to work after recovering from Covid or completing self-isolation.

Meanwhile, Medical ward 1 and 2 still remain closed to new admissions due to the previous outbreak of CPE and Covid-19 in the hospital.

The paediatric ward at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny has also been temporarily relocated within the hospital to the former CCU on the main floor of the hospital.