Design & Crafts Council Ireland and Kilkenny County Council involved in“Keep Well” Campaign

The Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) is collaborating with the government and Kilkenny County Council on the delivery of the national ‘Keep Well’ campaign.

DCCI has launched a new creative project to bring the skills and talents of Ireland’s craftspeople into homes and communities across the country. A series of online videos, workshops and activities, involving Ireland’s designers, makers and member organisations - Guilds, Associations, Networks and Societies (GANS) will be made available online and free to the public, www.dcci.ie/keepwell. The campaign runs from December 2020 to March 2021.

The “Keep Well” campaign is part of the Government’s Plan for Living with COVID-19, DCCI will focus on the campaign’s strand 'Switching off and Being Creative’. This programme encourages people at home to switch off, get creative, and learn something new. It offers people of all ages and abilities an opportunity to engage with a series of creative activities, both online and onsite at public locations - all designed to promote wellbeing and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 40,000 3D pop-out Craft Your Own Star card packs were delivered to libraries nationwide this week. The cards are designed for all ages and ability ranges in the hope that young and old can craft a simple star as a keepsake Christmas decoration.

The campaign includes a series of craft-based online videos. This includes wreath making, and festive table display workshops by Eva Holmes (Chairperson of Kilkenny Flower Club). A number of craft-based online workshops for young people including ’Pom Pom Snowman’, ‘Clay Festive Decorations’, and ‘My Animated Christmas Tale’ with festive characters – complete with worksheet and step-by-step downloadable instruction on website www.dcci.ie

DCCI CEO Rosemary Steen commented: ‘Through our various programmes we understand first-hand the impact that creativity through craft and design has on the overall wellbeing of citizens in our communities both at local and national level. The ’Keep Well’ campaign helps us to provide vital opportunities for public engagement with DCCI Members and Membership organisations through education and outreach’.

Details can be found on DCCI’s website at www.dcci.ie/keepwell and through DCCI’s social media platforms. For more visit: dcci.ie/keepwell for more details.



