Gowran nursing home dealing with Covid outbreak

Multiple residents and staff at a nursing home in Kilkenny have tested positive for Covid-19.

Gowran Abbey Nursing Home has appealed to medical staff including nurses, and the Defence Forces, for help to manage the situation.

The HSE and South East Community Healthcare have said they are working with the nursing home to ensure that the necessary supports are put in place to manage the outbreak.

When an outbreak is confirmed, the HSE Department of Public Health establishes an Outbreak Control Team and provides advice and guidance on the issues which are key to bringing the outbreak under control such as:

· Management of COVID-19 positive patients

· Information on symptoms and actions to be taken if symptoms develop

· How and when to self-isolate or restrict movements

· Environmental cleaning

· Infection Prevention and Control advice

· Symptom monitoring for close contacts

"The Community Healthcare Organisation and services for Older People are in contact with the nursing home on an ongoing basis to provide the necessary operational supports and work through challenges presenting such as staffing challenges," said a HSE spokesperson.

"When Covid-19 is circulating in the community we can expect to discover some outbreaks in health care facilities despite everyone’s best efforts. The best way of reducing the number of these outbreaks is to reduce the level of community transmission around the country. To protect the vulnerable, including residents of nursing homes and other long term residential facilities, we need to do everything we can to stop the transmission of Covid-19."