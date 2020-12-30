Snow update: Met Eireann revises snow warning for Kilkenny

Kilkenny has escaped an overnight snowfall, as Met Eireann revised it's warning for snow showers across Ireland.

Because the weather front bringing the snow has moved further south several counties, including Kilkenny, were removed from the Yellow Weather Warning for snow.

Counties still included in the warning are: Tipperary, Waterford, Cork, and further north counties Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal. Meanwhile the UK Met Office has also issued a Yellow - Snow and Ice Warning for Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry.

Kilkenny, today, will be bitterly cold with frost or ice slow to clear, according to Met Eireann. Temperature highs will be just 2 or 3 degrees.

Rain, sleet and snow in the south will clear in the afternoon. Elsewhere there will be sunny spells, with wintry showers in western and northern counties.