Kilkenny College Christmas activities raise over €10,000 for two charities

Kilkenny College students and staff managed to raise an incredible €10,000 for two charities through a series of Christmas fundraising efforts.

An essential element of any Transition Year in Kilkenny College is fundraising for charity. Covid aside, this year saw TY students fundraising for two charities; Rape Crisis and New Growth. Both charities were chosen after all students presented for a cause they considered were worth us supporting.

The work of Rape Crisis is well known and they provide essential support to men and women alike. New Growth is a charity that supports an orphanage and an agricultural cooperative in Nepal.

Students and teachers in Kilkenny College organised many activities including a Christmas jumper day, a fun run, an online market, baked good hampers and a candy cane distribution.

A total of just over €10,000 has been raised by all these activities. More fundraising will take place in the new year.

According to TY Co-ordinator Jerry Clarke a huge thank you is in order to all staff and students who worked so hard to make all the activities so worthwhile.

“A thank you is also called for to all those in the wider school community who supported our TY students in their charitable work,” said Mr Clarke.