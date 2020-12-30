Busy run-up to Christmas for Colaiste Mhuire Johnstown

Staff and students at Colaiste Mhuire Johnstown had a busy run-up to the Christmas break.

Ms O’Sullivan and 6L students had a lovely display in the school, highlighting the 12 days of science at Christmas.

Experiments

All the school community were encouraged to take the experiments and try them at home. Well done to all involved. Well done to Ms McDonnell and her 4A transition year students who have been hard at work making beautiful Christmas wreaths. A special mention to Ms Clarke for all her help.

A total of €215.55 was raised for St Vincent de Paul. Great work by all involved.

Happy moments

Meanwhile, first year wellbeing students designed some Christmas themed posters around happy moments that they have encountered since they joined Colaiste Mhuire.

In the current climate with social distancing and the unfamiliar routines in schools its extremely important to focus on positive thoughts. Well done to all the students producing wonderful posters.