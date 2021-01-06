21 patients are waiting for a bed at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

There are 21 patients on trolleys and in wards at St Luke's Hospital waiting for a bed according to the latest figures from the Irish Midwives and Nurses Organisation.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.

There are also 23 patients being treated for Covid-19 at the hospital with an additional two suspected cases of the viruses.

All outpatient appointments have been postponed with the exception of antenatal clinics and oncology clinics. It is hoped that outpatient appointments will resume on Monday, January 18, however this will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.