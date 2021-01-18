Caothaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council backs #bestshot campaign to speed up safe vaccine rollout

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness is supporting the #bestshot campaign backing local pharmacies to deliver the Covid-19 vaccines to our communities.

"I fully support this campaign because it makes absolute sense in terms of ensuring the vaccine is distributed safely, quickly and efficiently. Enabling those qualified to assist is a necessity in my view and in the interest of public health," said Cllr McGuinness.

A number of Kilkenny TDs have also lent their support to the campaign.

Deputy John McGuinness (Fianna Fáil) said that the maximum number of qualified personnel available should be used to ensure a speedy roll out of the vaccine.

"Any professionally or medically qualified people should be enlisted to ensure that there is a maximum number of personnel distributing the vaccine. This will help to ensure a speedy roll out, particularly to our most vulnerable and our front line workers," he said.

Meanwhile Deputy John Paul Phelan (Fine Gael) told The Kilkenny People that it is 'only fitting, proper and appropriate' that pharmacies will be central to the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine to the general public

"Pharmacies nationwide have remained open since Covid-19 first emerged and are a critical frontline service in providing medical information and support as well as medicines and other supplies to the general public - particularly elderly members of our community.

"Pharmacies have been involved in offering the flu vaccine for a number of years and it is only fitting, proper and appropriate that they will be central to the roll-out of the COVID vaccine to the general public, once the at-risk, priority categories are covered. A phased, thought-out approach is critical and this will be followed over the coming days, weeks and months. I have spoken to the Minister and he has told me that pharmacies will be a vital part of the vaccination rollout as the scheme develops," Deputy Phelan said.

The Kilkenny People is backing local pharmacies to deliver the Covid-19 vaccines to our communities and has started a petition backing local pharmacies to lead the charge.



































