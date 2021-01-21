Culprits fled crashed getaway car following burglary in North Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a commercial premises in North Kilkenny earlier today.

A window at the side of the premises in Johnstown was smashed shortly before 3am this morning (Thursday) and three males entered the property taking alcohol and cigarettes.

They subsequently left the premises in a getaway car and the matter was reported to gardaí.

Local gardaí were on patrol in the area at the time and immediately responded to the reported incident.

The crashed getaway vehicle was located by gardaí in The Square in Freshford Village a short time later. It is believed that the offenders fled on foot through nearby fields.

Large quantities of alcohol and cigarettes were located in the boot and were recovered by gardaí who also have carried searches of the surrounding areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.