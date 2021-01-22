Submissions sought on draft joint Local Area Plan for Graignamanagh-Tinnahinch

Kilkenny County Council in collaboration with Carlow County Council, is preparing a joint Local Area Plan for Graignamanagh-Tinnahinch, which will shape the future growth of both settlements over the six-year period 2021-2027.

The purpose of the plan is to provide a strategic framework for the proper planning and sustainable development of the Graignamanagh / Tinnahinch area.

A public consultation event for the draft joint Graignamanagh / Tinnahinch Local Area Plan took place on Monday, January 11 via Microsoft Teams for an online public participation webinar event. In what was a first of its kind for both local authorities, the event was well attended. Over 50 people dialled in.

Both local authorities are trying to ensure that the draft development plan is informed by public engagement, notwithstanding the social distancing requirements of Covid-19. As a result, new ways of communicating fully with the public and interest parties have been facilitated. Local Graignamanagh councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (pictured) has welcomed the draft development plan and congratulated all who have worked tirelessly to get it to this stage.

“This is the first time that both Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils have come together to complete a Local Area Plan,” he said.

“The benefits of this joined up approach will be evident in the coming years as Graignamanagh and Tinnahinch positions itself very favourably to try and attract funds from central government for various different funding opportunities. It is a hugely exciting time for both settlements and I would encourage anyone who has not made a submission or observation to date to please do so before the closing date.”

Submissions or observations received before 5pm on Monday, January 25 2021 will be taken into consideration in deciding upon the draft plan.