Winners of Kilkenny's 2020 Tidy Estates Competition revealed

Kilkenny County Council have announced the winners of the 2020 Tidy Estates Competition, which aims to encourage the residents of the council’s housing estates to take an active role in improving the physical appearance of their estate.

The competition encourages resident associations across the city and county to plan estate management works within their estates. Unfortunately, the annual awards ceremony that would take place as a 'thank you' to all cannot be held this year due to the Level 5 restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council appreciates the ongoing work that all of the volunteers actively do to improve the physical appearance of their estates and by doing so have contributed in a very positive way to their communities. Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness has paid tribute to all involved.

“I congratulate the winners and acknowledge the great work carried out in the estates by all the participating groups during a very challenging year. You are all to be commended for your sense of pride in the area in which you live," he said.

There were three categories in the 2020 awards the categories - Larger, Medium and Smaller sized estates.

Large Estate

1st Fairview, Graignamanagh, County Kilkenny

2nd Newpark Lower, Kilkenny

3rd Bellfield, Ferrybank.

Medium Estate

1st De La Salle Place, Kilkenny

2nd Assumption Place, Urlingford

3rd Brandon Park, Graignamanagh.

Small Estate

1st St Patricks Close, Mullinavat

2nd Shamrock Grove, Kilmacow

3rd Fr Rafter Place, Moneenroe.