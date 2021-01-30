Snap up a Patrick Street property which is just a step away from the Parade

Built around 1810 this early Georgian Townhouse is a three-storey over basement end of terrace five bedroomed property with coach house, garage and garden to the rear.

The property extends to 3,527 square feet including Coach House to the rear and is located at the very heart of the city centre.

Situated at Lower Patrick Street beside Hibernian Hotel, the property is within 50 metres of the Parade - Kilkenny Castle and its stunning gardens are just a short stroll away.



The property, which features a right of way from Patrick Street to the Coach House, is currently in residential use but has been zoned “general business in Kilkenny City and Environs Development Plan”.

Entering the property through its feature stained glass front door, the front sitting room features a window to Patrick Street and open black Kilkenny Marble fireplace with brass canopy. The ground floor also has a family room with open fireplace.

The property leads to the kitchen, which has pine wall and ceiling panelling, ample dining space, single drainer sink and fitted presses. The ground floor is also home to two bedrooms and a shower room. The first floor return houses a toilet and bathroom and leads to the first floor.

Added attraction

The drawing room is an added attraction, with its ornate marble fireplace and double window display overlooking Patrick Street. The third bedroom is also located on the first floor.

The second floor is home to the fourth and fifth bedrooms. The Coach House has an oil-fired burner and first floor while the garage, with roller electric door, has a right of way leading out to Patrick Street. The property’s rear garden is an oasis in the city centre. Further details on this property, which is at the centre of a vibrant city, are available from Peter McCreery at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904.

32 Patrick Street

Kilkenny

R95 TCF6

Guide Price: €650,000