Celebrations for Kilkenny trainer at Gowran Park after thrilling first two races

There's two results already from the day's racing at Gowran Park on Thyestes Day, with a local winner already having cause to celebrate.

Song of Earth held on to win the Connollys Red Mills Auction Series Hurdle for jockey Lisa O' neill and local trainer Margaret Mullins. The lady riders' race was very close as they approached the line over the last couple of hundred yards.

Earlier, top weight Forrard Away won the first race - the Langtons Kilkenny Handicap Hurdle - delight for Keith Donoghue and Jim Dreaper.

There's plenty more action to come throughout the afternoon, live on RTE 2. The main event is the Goffs Thyestes Chase, which commences at 3.25pm.