Garda investigation into South Kilkenny burglary

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a farm in the Townahaw area of Skeoughvasteen and are appealing to the public for information.

The burglary occurred between 9pm on Monday evening and 9am on Tuesday morning. A shed on the the property was forced open a number of items were taken among them a compressor and a quantity of diesel.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles in the area to contact them.