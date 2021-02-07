Kilkenny's Loanitt aiming for success at National Enterprise Awards

One of Kilkenny’s most impressive businesses, LoanITT Ltd have been announced as a finalist for this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

This year the event will take place virtually on Thursday, February 11 from 6pm-7.30pm via live weblink localenterprise.ie/Awards.

The awards, an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, will be presented by Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English. LoanITT were selected to represent Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny at the awards and will compete against 29 other finalists for a prize fund totaling €50,000. LoanITT was founded by company directors John Duggan, originally from Tullahought, and Padraig Nolan, a native of Limerick.

Headquartered in MacDonagh Junction, LoanITT provides car, agricultural and commercial finance through a digitalised credit application. The company has developed a platform that streamlines the application process and removes the need for documentation.

The Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny has supported the promoters since the beginning of their entrepreneurial journey. In 2019, the company won Best Idea Category in Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition at County Level and represented Kilkenny at the National Finals.

LoanITT has since become Ireland’s largest financial credit intermediary in the markets they serve, with plans to have over 40 people employed by the end of 2021. The business has transferred as a High Potential Start-up to Enterprise Ireland as their employment numbers continue to grow in order to provide further supports to the business.

Kilkenny has achieved national success at the awards. In 2019, Mechanical Modular Solutions in Castlecomer won the ‘Best Export Business’ title, while in 2015 MyBio, founded by Linda Nolan received the overall National Enterprise Award.

“It has been a challenging year for small businesses so this is a chance to highlight positive stories and businesses who have excelled in the face of unprecedented challenges,” said Head of Enterprise Fiona Deegan.

“These businesses have been through a rigorous process of judging, auditing every aspect of their business and this in itself can be a huge benefit to them as they plan for the future. Whether they win or not these finalists are well positioned to follow in the footsteps of the great companies that have gone before them such as Mechanical Modular Solutions and MyBio, and as a network, the Local Enterprise Offices look forward to continuing to support them to help them grow.”

The National Enterprise Awards are one of a number of initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run to foster entrepreneurship across the country.

The Local Enterprise Offices in conjunction with Local Authorities work with over 7,000 client companies across Ireland in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice and financial supports to small businesses.

For more information see www.localenterprise.ie/awards.