New plaque to be erected on Nicholas Mullins Bridge in Thomastown

Local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere recently called on Kilkenny County Council to arrange for a permanent plaque to be erected on Thomastown’s main bridge crossing the Nore.

In 2015, the Municipal District of Kilkenny unanimously agreed to the naming of Thomastown’s famous bridge after local man Nicholas Mullins, and for the bridge to be named ‘The Nicholas Mullins Bridge’. Nicholas Mullins was shot by the British Forces in 1921.

A temporary plaque was subsequently erected. However, Cllr Cleere has confirmed to the Kilkenny People that following on from his representations, a more permanent plaque will be erected in June of this year to commemorate the 100th anniversary since Nicholas was shot.

“It is very fitting that in its 100th anniversary since the War of Independence and since the death of Nicholas, that this permanent plaque will be erected on the bridge,” said Cllr Cleere.