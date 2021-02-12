Freeze are jolly good fellows - Kilkenny people brrr-ave the cold for Freezbrury!

A group of brave Kilkenny people are taking the plunge this month for a good cause.

The Kilkenny Freezbrury group have been dipping their toes - and more - in the chilly waters of the Nore to raise money for charity,

Now in its third year, Freezbrury is a challenge created by Irish adventurer Damian Browne, which challenges people physically and mentally through cold water immersion in the month of February each year.

Participants immerse in cold water on February 1 for one minute, two minutes on February 2 and carry on the whole way up to February 28, when they stay in the water for 28 minutes!

According to Neil Gunning and Searlait Doyle from Kilkenny’s Freezbrury group, rules are simple: You must immerse in swimwear only, with no wetsuits or boots allowed. Immersion is at chest height and everyone must dunk at least once during the time.

The challenge has been taken on nationwide by people in support of raising awareness around mental health and to raise funds for mental health charities.

ABOVE: Brave participants from Freezbrury 2020

Last year, the Kilkenny participants raised over €10,000 for Teac Tom locally. This year the nationwide effort is in support of three mental health charities - Pieta House, Shine a Light and The Samaritans.

In Kilkenny over 40 people are actively partaking in the challenge with the choice location for those living in town down at the Weir on the Bleech Road. Everybody partaking is advised to do so within their comfort level and at their own risk with a person from their social bubble. If anybody is uncomfortable with the idea of the river the option of using a cold bath or cold shower at home is a preferable option.

Depending on the weather the river can become flooded and the current can be strong so it is advised to put safety first if this is the case.

You can follow Freezbrury on their Instagram page, @KilkennyFreezbrury2021, or the national page @Freezbrury.

Anyone who would like to dip into their pocket and make a donation to the group can do so by going to the link here