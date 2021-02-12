Double pronged move to deprive Kilkenny of regional health headquarters

Here's what made the headlines on page one of the Kilkenny People 50 years ago this week - February 12, 1971

A double pronged move to deprive Kilkenny of the regional health headquarters - or at least restrict them drastically - will be made when Labour Deputy Sean Treacy of South Tipperary supports Waterford’s bid.

The third meeting of the new South Eastern Health Board in Carlow will consider two motions: the first by Ald T Brennan of Waterford calls for the rescinding of the Board’s decision to establish new headquarters in Kilkenny and for a new decision in favour of Waterford.

But the second motion is a more subtle one. If it is carried it would limit the size and effectiveness of the headquarters in Kilkenny and might eventually be responsible for having them switched entirely to Waterford.

Deputy Treacy’s proposal would mean a sizeable section of the administrative staff would be located in Waterford. At a later date it could be decided “for the sake of convenience” to have all the staff together - in Waterford.

DEVELOPMENT

The headquarters of the South Eastern Regional Development Organisation is to be located in Waterford.

This was decided at the third meeting of the Organisation in Wexford after an unsuccessful bid by Wexford members to get the headquarters for their town.

Waterford, however, had massive backing and they succeeded by 29 votes to 16.

Only county in the region to back Wexford was Kilkenny. Strong pressure was put on the Wexford members to withdraw their nomination so that Waterford would be a unanimous choice, but they maintained a decision should be made by democratic vote.