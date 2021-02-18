Cleere encourages Kilkenny's Community Text Alert groups to apply for rebate scheme

Local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has welcomed the recent announcement that The Department of Justice has renewed the Text Alert Rebate Scheme for a further year.

Muintir na Tíre will administer this scheme on behalf of all eligible Text Alert Groups. The scheme will see groups receive a rebate of up to €450 on their eligible operating costs — and Cllr Cleere is encouraging local groups to apply.

“Community Text Alert Schemes have gone from strength to strength over the last number of years in Kilkenny and they provide and invaluable service to the local community and helping to significantly reduce crime in their area,” said the Fianna Fail councillor.

“I am delighted to see the rebate scheme continue to give these fantastic groups a small financial boost in what are challenging times for us all.”

Application

Groups should submit an application to Muintir na Tíre before February 28, 2021.