Weather warning in place for heavy rain for Kilkenny

A weather warning for heavy rain is in place from midnight for all day tomorrow with rainfall of between 30 and 50mm expected.

Significant surface water is expected and motorists and all road users are advised to take care on necessary journeys.

River levels are at an elevated level at the moment and sandbags are available for collection at the normal locations listed below for property owners liable to flooding: Kilkenny City, Council Machinery Yard, Gaol Road, Kilkenny; Castlecomer, Outside the Donaguile Council Depot; Freshford, The Square, Freshford; Ballyraggett, At bottle banks, Ballyraggett; Gowran, Outside the Woodquarter Council Depot, Johnstown, Outside the Johnstown Council Depot; Callan, At Council Depot and Area Office;

Graignamanagh, At Council Depot and Bridge in Graignamanagh; Thomastown, At Area Office and Old Fire Station, Maudlin Street; Inistioge, Riverside Park; Bennettsbridge, Community Centre; Tullagher, Council Depot; Newrath; Council Depot, Mooncoin, Opposite Royal Oak in Rathkieran.