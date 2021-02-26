Make it a Mother's Day to remember with the Mount Juliet Afternoon Tea at Home Experience

You can say it with flowers, or even add in some chocolates but you could really make Mother’s Day a day to remember with the arrival of Afternoon Tea from the kitchen of the Michelin starred Lady Helen restaurant at Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown, Kilkenny.



The Afternoon Tea At Home experience, replicating the traditional ritual of Afternoon Tea so often enjoyed and presented by Lady Helen McCalmont at the estate in times gone by, will certainly make any occasion one to remember - and Mother’s Day should be extra special this year.



After the success of the Lady Helen Dine at home takeaway box, which sold out immediately, the culinary team at Mount Juliet Estate, headed by Michelin star and four AA Rosette awarded Executive Chef John Kelly decided to offer people the renowned Mount Juliet Afternoon Tea experience at home.

According to John, “It’s simple and fun to assemble, with no cooking required. The menu has been made using the freshest ingredients and when it’s put together, it’s an impressive presentation of our Afternoon Tea. It’s perfect to gather around for an entertaining afternoon together.’

Using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients, with some sourced from the Mount Juliet Moongate herb and vegetable garden, Chef John has created a truly delicious menu. Enjoy freshly baked Guinness and treacle brown bread and white soda bread loaves, served with a selection of toppings including Coronation chicken, Duncannon smoked salmon and beef pastrami with all the trimmings. Sweet treats include lemon drizzle cake, coffee opera cake, frangipane tart and freshly baked scones with homemade raspberry jam and lemon curd.

The children can indulge in ultimate sweet treats with rocky road pops, Kinder cupcakes, giant cookies, and blondies, along with cheese dips and Nutella bagels, all paired with a delicious bottle of homemade lemonade. This is a wonderful experience for the whole family to enjoy.

There are three Mount Juliet Afternoon Tea at home experiences to choose from. The traditional Mount Juliet Afternoon Tea for two people is priced at €80. Mount Juliet’s Family Afternoon Tea for two adults and two children to enjoy is priced at €120. For a luxury indulgence there is the Mount Juliet Afternoon Tea for Two with Henriot Champagne which is priced at €125. There is a delivery charge of €10 for delivery in Kilkenny only.

Orders and delivery options are limited so it is advised to place orders early! Orders can be placed on the Mount Juliet Estate website www.mountjuliet.ie or by calling (056) 777-3000.

