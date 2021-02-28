Myles’ Graceland wins popular vote in poll to find Kilkenny's favourite building

You nominated buildings from right across the county as part of our search to find Kilkenny’s favourite building — and thousands voted on the nominations in our online poll.

It was narrowed down to five — and now we can reveal the winner as picked by our judging panel, as well as the people’s choice winner — the building that received the most public votes in our kilkennypeople.ie poll held over the space of a week.

Kilkenny Castle was deemed the chosen winner. Synonymous with Kilkenny City and its Norman heritage, the castle is an instantly-recognisable and iconic building, built in the 12th Century. It was given to the people of Kilkenny in 1967 for £50, and is today managed by the OPW.

Meanwhile, the clear winner of the public vote was none other than Graceland, Kilkenny — the home of Myles and Mary Kavanagh. Also very recognisable and a landmark of the city, the house is known for its collection of Elvis imagery.

With its black and amber themes and bunting for the big occasions, the house is also a love letter to Kilkenny itself. It has been a mecca for geocachers visiting the city, with hundreds of people stopping by for a look in recent years.

Graceland won 46% of the public poll — several hundred votes. Myles was delighted with the news.

“The King is all shook up — he’ll be dancing in his blue suede shoes this evening,” he told the Kilkenny People. “I’m over the moon. I want to thank all the wonderful people for their support — my wife Mary and my family, my brother Frank.”

Myles also expressed his gratitude to numerous others, including: Rue Ahmed, Tomas Jackman, Eamon and Teresa Walsh, Melissa Taylor, his niece Cathy, Dan Dillon and John in the USA, Kay B and Mark Collins, and Roisin Ni Clerigh in Community Radio Kilkenny City.