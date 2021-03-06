High-spec Kilkenny City apartment offers excellent value

This John’s Gate property is a spacious two bed apartment with light filled spacious living in a pleasant urban setting in the heart of Kilkenny City.

Tastefully updated and comfortably fitted out in contemporary style; this property offers exceptional value to first time buyers and investors alike.

These high spec apartments are located in the centre of a Medieval City and only a short walk to all amenities including MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, Railway Station and Kilkenny City Centre.

Convenient Living



This apartment offers convenient living for the modern professional with a fully equipped kitchen and secure parking for two cars in the private courtyard and lift access to the apartment block.The property is being sold by DNG Ella Dunphy. Book a virtual walkthrough video today by calling 056-7786000.

Apt 15 John’s Gate

Castlecomer Road

Kilkenny

R95 CY98

Guide Price: €170,000

BER Rating: E1