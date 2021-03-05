Birth certificates legislation to be debated next week - Kilkenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has urged TDs from all parties to do right by adopted people and support her legislation to ensure they have a legal right to access their own birth certificate.

The legislation will go before the Dáil on Wednesday.

“Next week the Dáil will consider my legislation to ensure all adopted people over the age of 18 have a legal right to access their own birth certificate. I am calling on all TDs to do right by adopted people and back this Bill.

“For far too long, many adopted people have been treated appallingly when they have tried to access even the most basic information about themselves. They have been tricked, lied to and made to feel like criminals when searching for their personal information – this is indefensible and must stop.

“The right to have information about who you are should be a fundamental right which no-one is denied. The state can no longer hide from its obligations.

“I have continually called for survivors to be at the centre of every decision made and this legislation was led and is widely supported by survivors and adoptee groups. It’s time to listen to survivors and put this right.

“This small but important legislative measure will have an immediate effect for all adopted people. I would urge all TDs to back it when it comes before the Dáil next week," she added.