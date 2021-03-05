Garda investigation into theft of tools during burglary in Castlecomer
Gardaí in Castlecomer are investigating a break in where a generator and cement mixer were taken.
A domestic garage in Moate Park was burgled between 6.30pm on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday morning. The cement mixer is Bell brand and red in colour the generator is black in colour, the tools are worth €650.
Contact gardaí with any information or if you are offered these tools for sale.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on