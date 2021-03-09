Kilkenny has lowest daily reported Covid figures in the country

Kilkenny has less than five reported cases of Covid-19 in the figures published today and now has the lowest incidence rate in the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 30 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

12 deaths occurred in March, 13 in February, 4 in January and 1 is under investigation.

There has been a total of 4,452 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.