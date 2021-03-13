Amazing Aylesbury home for sale



Schools, services and a wealth of facilities are within reach at this wonderful three bedroom bungalow in Aylesbury.

Located in a convenient and much sought-after area, it enjoys a host of excellent schools and services on its doorstep.

The entrance door opens into a hallway of impressive open plan interior finish with generously proportioned living space combined with bright spacious bedrooms.

Ideal

An ideal home for first time buyers, people downsizing or investors, this house offers the perfect balance of light and comfort.

The property opens into a tastefully tiled porch with double doors opening into reception area. The kitchen/living room is a bright open plan area with two large windows drawings lots of natural light. A cast iron solid fuel stove with gorgeous natural stone hearth is a feature of the area, which is finished with laminate flooring.

The kitchen comes with a great selection of floor and eye level kitchen units with laminate countertop and breakfast bar. It is finished with tiled splashback and recessed lighting.

Tasteful

The bathroom is tastefully tiled from floor to ceiling. Classic white wc and whb (with matching fitted storage unit).

The bathroom includes an integrated mirror and wall mounted towel rail and is fitted with free standing Triton electric shower.

The main bedroom is a double room while the second and third bedrooms can be used as bedrooms or offer multi functional uses such as for home offices.

The property is located in quiet cul-de-sac in a popular and predominantly owner-occupied residential estate. It features a low maintenance rear garden with stone finish and raised bed. The property also comes with an upcycled timber shed which is now used as outdoor seating space/gym.



Aylesbury is well situated, with St Luke’s General Hospital and St James’s Park all within walking distance while the city centre is only 2km away.

Viewing is by appointment with DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000.

72 Aylesbury

Freshford Road

Kilkenny

R95 F8XF72

Guide Price: €230,000

BER Rating: E2