Pristine Parcnagowan property in Kilkenny City comes to market

Built in 2006, 15 Ashgrove comes to the market in pristine condition.

Located in the city, this three bedroom duplex home enjoys well-laid out accommodation throughout.

The property further benefits from a large private south facing balcony and is Ideally located directly opposite a large green space. There is also a greenspace to the rear.



Parcnagowan is a deservedly popular and sought-after development, within walking distance of Kilkenny City centre and a host of local amenities including a selection of excellent supermarkets, parks, schools and sports facilities. The M9 Motorway can be reached in less than five minutes, connecting Kilkenny with Dublin/Waterford and Carlow.

To arrange a virtual viewing contact DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-778600.

15 Ashgrove

Parcnagowan

Kilkenny