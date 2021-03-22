Kilkenny's Robert Grace now a Platinum-selling artist

Kilkenny music artist Robert Grace has more cause to celebrate this week, with his hit song from 2020, 'Fake Fine', now going Platinum.

The Graignamanagh man shared the good news with followers and fans on social media.

From GOLD to PLATINUM can’t believe I have a platinum selling record ♥️ thank you so much for streaming & downloading Fake Fine!! Love you guys ❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/owvM5DQBl9 — Robert Grace (@Robert_Grace) March 21, 2021

"Still can’t wrap my head around this!," he posted.

"Thank you all so much for buying and streaming Fake Fine - such an incredible feeling to have a platinum selling record AND it’s only the beginning!"

'Fake Fine' was the fifth-biggest song by an Irish act of 2020, according to the official Irish Charts.

Meanwhile, Robert's latest release, The Hurt You Gave Me, is also performing very strongly. Dropping earlier this month, it's had over 100,000 streams and flown up the Irish Charts Homegrown Top 20.