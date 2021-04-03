Attractive Urlingford home in turnkey condition

A most attractive semi-detached red brick fronted family home, 38 Chapelfield is situated on this quiet residential area of Urlingford. The property is convenient to a host of amenities in the local area and within close proximity to the M8 Motorway linking Cork and Dublin.

This property offers well-proportioned accommodation with natural light and presents an exciting opportunity for those seeking a property in turnkey condition. The property is complimented with an extra large garden and side access.

Contact DNG Ella Dunphy on 056-778600 for more details.

38 Chapelfield

Urlingford

Co Kilkenny