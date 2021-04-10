Coppenagh Farmhouse is a picture-perfect property

Coppenagh Farmhouse is a wonderful countryside retreat on circa 2.71 Acres of gardens and paddocks. The property is located in a picturesque countryside setting close to Dungarvan village.

The farmhouse which dates back to circa 1777 has been beautifully restored and renovated by the current owner who has lived here since 2001.

This is a rare and unique opportunity to acquire a picture-perfect traditional farmhouse. The property provides the ideal retreat to return to from the hustle and bustle of city living.



The property extends to 155 square metres (1,668 square feet) and is laid out over two levels.

At ground level there is a sitting room, living/dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room/back hall and a guest WC. The first floor features the landing area, three good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Wonderful Gardens

Coppenagh Farmhouse is surrounded by circa 2.71 Acres of wonderful and mature gardens and paddocks. The property is accessed from the road up the original shared laneway which has the original stone ditches and trees on both sides.

A short private laneway sheltered by mature trees create a lovely first impression as you approach the farmhouse. The front garden is laid in lawn with a restored stone wall running along the front of the property.

There are steps down to a lower wild garden area which is surrounded by mature trees and planting. There is plenty of parking to the front and rear of the property.

Private Courtyard

Two derelict outbuildings were fully restored and have power and plumbing. Another derelict outbuilding was restored but not roofed - it is now a stunning private courtyard garden which has been fully landscaped with extensive planting. French doors give access into the kitchen/breakfast room.



Coppenagh Farmhouse is located in the townland of Coppenagh which is close to the village of Dungarvan in the parish of Gowran, about 10km South-East of Kilkenny City on the R448 between Gowran and Thomastown.

There are a number of amenities in Gowran including Gowran National and Montessori schools and Hennessy’s Service Station which houses Gowran Post Office.

Thomastown is just six miles away and has a good range of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, Thomastown Train Station and the magnificent Mount Juliet Estate Hotel and Golf Club.

Graignamanagh is also in close proximity while a 15-minute drive leads to Paulstown and the M9 motorway, allowing access to both Dublin and Waterford.

Viewing of this special property is highly recommended. Contact John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or 086-2324941.

Coppenagh Farmhouse

Coppenagh

Dungarvan

Co Kilkenny

R95 E8F7

Guide Price: €425,000

BER: E1