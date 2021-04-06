Daughter’s words and memory are inspiration for Kilkenny-based writer

Kilkenny-based author Eimear Lawlor is enjoying great success with her debut novel, Dublin Girl.

Inspired by real life events and marking the centenary of the end of the War of Independence, Dublin’s Girl is a thrilling historical debut and has already sold out in some bookshops and is a recommended read for April in leading book shop, Easons.

A virtual launch of the book will be held tomorrow (Thursday) when Eimear will be in conversation with her publisher.

The motivation to write lies with the words of her teenage daughter, Ciara, who died in 2016.

“I have been a reader since I was a child and I have read like it is going out of fashion,” she said.

“I liked the idea of being a writer but it was because of Ciara that I started writing. She gave me the push and confidence that I needed to start writing.”

Eimear worked as a teacher for a few years and became a stay-at-home mum after the birth of Ciara. When Ciara was 12, she told Eimear to do something with her life other than drinking coffee with her friends. She did the NUI Maynooth Creative Writing course in 2014. Her writing has been on The Ryan Tubridy Show, and The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 and her short stories have been published in two anthologies.

Eimear began writing the novel back in 2014 but following the tragic death of her daughter she stopped writing for a number of years and has slowly resumed it in recent years.

Dublin Girl is Eimear’s debut novel and a work of fiction which was inspired when she read her aunt’s Bureau of Military Statement. Her aunt worked in Dublin for the political party in 1917 that was trying to gain independence from England. Her aunt worked with Michael Collins and Éamon De Valera who she continued to work for after the Civil War as his private secretary.



The novel is set in Dublin in 1917 and tells the story of a farm girl from Cavan, Veronica McDermott who is desperate to find more to life than peeling potatoes.

Persuading her family to let her stay with her aunt and uncle in Dublin so she can attend secretarial college, she has no idea what she is getting into. Recruited by Fr Michael O’Flanagan to type for Eamon De Valera, Veronica is soon caught up in the danger and intrigue of those fighting for Ireland’s independence from Britain.

The attentions of a handsome British soldier, Major Harry Fairfax, do not go unnoticed by Veronica’s superiors. But when Veronica is tasked with earning his affections to gather intelligence for Sinn Féin, it isn’t long before her loyalty to her countrymen and her feelings for Harry are in conflict. To choose one is to betray the other.

The book has received hugely positive reviews to date and is available in Easons and Waterstones and locally in Khan’s bookstore.

Eimear is already working on her second novel which will be set in Ireland during World War II.

The virtual launch of the book will see Eimear engage in a Q&A on her research into the novel, her writing practices, and a little bit about the book. All are welcome to attend.

For more see www.eimearlawlor.com