Step out virtually onto Kilkenny roads with Jim to support Chernobyl charity

Walking has never been so popular - and now you can help a good cause while you take your daily walk.

Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International is organising a virtual walk fundraiser to commemorate the upcoming 35th Anniversary of the Chernobyl Disaster and United Nations Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day, on April 26.



Walkers in Kilkenny who have been taking to the roads and laneways of the county for exercise during the Covid-19 lockdown are being asked to walk 35km in the month of April to support the work of the Chernobyl Children International group with victims of the world’s worst nuclear accident.

The campaign in Kilkenny is being led by Jim Kavanagh, who appealed to everybody who has supported the work of CCI to take part in this vital fundraising effort.



Although he’s always been a busy man, it was lockdown that made Jim a daily walker. He’s delighted to be leading this virtual walk with his wife Penny, family, friends and strangers.

Signing up, making a donation and walking 35km during the month is very ‘doable’ Jim encourages everyone.

“I was never a walker until four or five months ago, when I started walking up the lane,” said Jim. “If I can do it everybody can do it.”



To sign up to the fundraiser go to chernobyl-international.com.

You’ll be sent a CCI branded face covering to help you stay safe when you are out and about.

Clock up 35km throughout April in whatever way you can. You can share photos of your journey online using the hashtag #35KmForChernobyl to help raise awareness.



Jim is a long-time supporter of CCI. Last January, when he and his son JimBob loaded up a truck of aid for the charity to distribute in Belarus, his work was described as a ‘labour of love’ by CCI founder Adi Roche.